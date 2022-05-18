Ishmon Foster of New Albany Receives Senior Award of Excellence at Mississippi College
Mississippi College recently hosted the Student Experience Gala and announced the seventeen students that were awarded the Senior Award of Excellence.
The Senior Awards of Excellence in Leadership recognize senior students who are distinguished by visionary leadership on campus and their vision of greatness. Students receiving this award may have shown leadership in a particular organization or department, or have served in various roles across campus.
The 2022 recipients include Will Edwards, Alexander Poore, Raley Holman, Hannah Grace Plunkett, Sam Hughes, Cayden Shirley Roberts, Wesley Thomas, Emmy Coleman, Cairo Plauche, Matthew Whiting, Olivia Grace Brookins, Ishmon Foster, Breana Chastang, Hannah Quigley, Emily Kate Ford, Jonathan Hestres-Rivera, and Alli Dowdy.
* All students are pictured with Dr. Blake Thompson, president of Mississippi College