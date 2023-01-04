I never really got used to typing 2022 and now it’s gone. I doubt I will do any better with 2023 but it is another new year.
At this time, I sometimes offer, admittedly somewhat self-importantly, resolutions or goals I wish the city and county would adopt as a new year begins (It’s sort of my job).
This time, instead, I will mention some things I vehemently do not wish to hear from local officials.
“That’s the way it’s always been.”
This phrase has come up more often of late, but it shouldn’t. No doubt, there are things that have always been this way that are very good. However, they are not good only because they have always been that way and it is a poor reason to give for any action, or inaction. Come up with better reasons to do or not do.
“But we might have to raise taxes.”
People don’t like taxes and deservedly so. Politicians appear deathly afraid of them. But it costs money to live and to operate a government. If you haven’t noticed, costs have gone up a lot. City leaders trying to scrape by on budget amounts set five or 10 years ago isn’t going to cut it. If the city or county truly needs something, step up, bite the bullet, take leadership and do it.
“We need to discuss this more.”
Of course, many potential actions a board may take need discussion. I am all for that. But some boards have a tendency to use the “more discussion” ploy more as simple a reason to put off dealing with something unpleasant.
“We’d better go into executive session.”
Boards seem to be going into secret session more than they used to. There are legitimate reasons to do so and I agree some good things might not get accomplished if elected officials were forced speak their minds in front of the public all the time. Ideally, they should, but realistically, I don’t think it would ever happen.
I just have trouble understanding how a board can have that many secrets and more than suspect that once the door is closed, they go far afield from the stated purpose of the secret session. In fact, I have it on pretty good authority.
It used to be joked that the really important supervisors’ meetings were the ones that took place on the side of the road. More lately, it’s been the meeting before the meeting where one suspects the real business is discussed. Aldermen obviously handle all sorts of business outside public meetings and even “official” meetings are sometimes called on the spur of the moment with the only announcement being a sheet of paper tacked up on the city hall bulletin board as a “public notice.”
Do I think the local boards are engaged in criminal activity, deliberately trying to pull the wool over our collective eyes? No, it’s more a case of ignorance or trying to take the easy way out.
I just know it’s frustrating to see a board vote on some major program that you never heard of before and wish they would be more transparent. This happens far too often. I believe it would be in their best interest in the long run, as well as providing for a better informed public to be more transparent.
The only New Year’s wish I will mention is the same one I come back to year after year: street maintenance.
New Albany has a lot going for it concerning plans for the river area, walking and biking trails, downtown beautification, new museum exhibits, new businesses, being a retirement community and more. In terms of infrastructure, Bill Mattox has done the heavy lifting with the wastewater plant, municipal building, coming internet service, coming upgrades for the electrical grid and remote metering so aldermen have had it comparatively light in terms of infrastructure.
The one, single thing that deteriorates daily is our streets. That’s the one thing every citizen – and every visitor and potential citizen or business – experiences all the time, and putting a Band-Aide on a compound fracture with spot patching of favored streets just leaves us falling farther behind.
Consider a massive bond issue or loan program or something for an extended paving project to get us back to just being average. It will pay off for years to come and the price for failure to do so will only rise exponentially.
