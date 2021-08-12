Well, I’m thinking about getting another tattoo.
Might be 50th anniversary tat of coming home from Vietnam, sitting up in the plane’s passenger section, not lying down in the dark cargo hold.
Might be a “on our way to forever together” tat representing Sandra and me.
I don’t know what I want, but I’ll know it when I see it.
You’ve probably felt the same way shopping for vehicles or clothes or homes.
I’ve prowled various tattoo parlors over the years, just pulled the Harley up and walked right in. I’ve seen the good, the bad, and the ugly – tattoos and customers alike – but none of it was quite right for me.
In my line of work, I have to be careful about what I get drilled into my hide. For better or for worse, I represent this newspaper to many people on all levels of society.
I try to represent it as well as I can. I don’t want some Weird Harold tattoo that’s going to off-put people right off the bat, because that just makes it harder to get them to talk to me.
And talking to folks – all kinds of folks – is how I make my living. You never get a second chance to make a good first impression.
I also come in contact with a lot of youngsters at the various schools in our readership area. I try to present a “responsible adult” image to them.
I admit sometimes it’s like rolling a big rock up a steep hill to do that, especially when you pull up on a motorcycle or a sawed-off-shotgun of a hotrod truck, both of which sound like a Tyrannosaurus Rex with indigestion.
I can’t tell you the number of youngsters who have seen the tail end of my tattoo sticking out under my sleeve line, then pulled the sleeve up for a better look.
Their general consensus on the tat, by the way, seems to be “gnarly” or “rad” or “bad.”
Every time some young ‘un pulls my sleeve up, I’m glad I didn’t get an etching of Lady Godiva riding into a headwind, or some demon roaring out of a grave at midnight, trailing a pillar of fire.
I breathe a sign of relief, but the kid is probably disappointed.
Fortunately, my tattoo can be viewed by nearly everyone – and probably has been in the 40 years I’ve worked one place or another – without fear of being offensive.
It’s a good conversation starter, and that’s always a help in my line of work.
My tattoo nicely ties together the Marine Corps, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and family values. It was put on by a guy who’s built like a powerlifter – short, not small, and a doorway wide – who has a deft touch with ink and needle.
Whenever I decide on that next tattoo, I’ll probably call on the guy who put my first one on, if he’s still alive and tattin’.
He’s proved he does good work. When you’re getting a tattoo, the last thing you want to hear from the man or woman putting it on is “oops.”
To me, good tattoo art – rich ink embedded deep in living human skin – has a beauty all its own. It weathers and ages into something unique in God’s world, along with the owner.
And don’t listen to all that hooey gooey about the pain, Some people would have you believe it’s like having heart surgery without anesthesia. Getting a tat poked into you is about a 1 or 2 pain level on a 10 scale.
I’m not going to get any further into explaining tattoos here. If you’ve got one or want one, you understand.
And like Louis Armstrong once said about jazz, “If I have to explain it to you, you’ll never understand.”
But if you haven’t been tatted, don’t feel bad.
You’re probably still a good person...