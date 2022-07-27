New Albany aldermen and Union County supervisors are going to be earning their pay more than usual in the next month as they are faced with issues that will have long-term effects on the community.
Aldermen have promised a decision in August on whether to allow production, sales or both of medical marijuana, a strongly contested question.
Initially, the city board chose to opt out of the legislatively-passed program, but expressly stated that they were only doing so until they received updated zoning codes. Those codes, with a section governing medical marijuana, are here but the city board has not opted back. in.
It’s a tough issue in that public opinion on medical marijuana is approximately split, so whatever they do, they will make some people unhappy. Complicating the issue is that some are in favor of medical marijuana but opposed to the current law as being badly written and confusing, possibly moving more toward recreational marijuana.
Although aldermen initially appeared to be in agreement with allowing marijuana growth and sales, albeit with restrictions on locations, they have since faced vocal groups more than once that oppose opting back in. No group, or even individual, has spoken in a public meeting in favor of opting back in.
It takes a lot of intestinal fortitude to go against a determined group facing you, particularly when you know some of them personally.
Another complicating factor: if the city remains opted out, it can always opt in later. On the other hand, under the perhaps deliberately poorly written law, once you opt in you can never opt out.
Some of the arguments against marijuana sound like those made in opposition to the legalization of liquor. I can’t predict the future, but it appears that bringing liquor to the city neither proved to be a financial windfall nor left us with drunks passed out around downtown. The same could be true with marijuana, that it will simply not make a lot of difference for good or ill in the long run. We can’t know that yet.
Another wild card is that the legislature may be pressured into making substantial changes in the law next year; possibly making action now irrelevant. That may not be likely, but it is possible.
Union County supervisors are facing several issues of their own.
One potential ordinance could lead the county to regulating ambulance service and it’s not clear what real effect that could have.
Another concerns the redrawing of borders for supervisors’ districts. That will have some impact on people in New Albany who will find themselves with a different supervisor but shouldn’t have much impact on the community as a whole.
The other issue is deciding how to deal on a new law requiring permits for new construction or remodeling in the county, outside the city.
Supervisors appear to be trying to make implementing the law as painless as possible, sticking with bare minimum requirements.
They could, however, institute building codes that would both restrict county citizens in what they could do, and increase the value of the county and individual properties overall. Again, they probably won’t do that, but they could and county folks feel strongly about regulation.
Also, as with the marijuana law, the legislature may make substantial changes to the permit law next year. In fact, they probably are going to have to, in which case any action supervisors take will be only temporary.
One other thing about county supervisors and marijuana: they voted, under some pressure, to opt out of all aspects of the marijuana law. But they could still change their minds and, also, statewide elections are next year so Union County could have a different board Jan. 1, 2024. There are no guarantees.
Maybe these questions don’t sound so difficult to a typical citizen, but it’s a different matter when you represent thousands of people who have decidedly different viewpoints on the issue.
I don’t envy the aldermen or supervisors but they ran for the job and have to step up to make the hard decisions.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.