The annual New Albany Main Street Association membership meeting was held this past week featuring a good speaker who had positive, useful things to say.
One thing that struck me, though, is that I saw a lot of faces I don’t think I had seen at similar meetings in the past. Also, many of those faces were young.
I take that as a sign of great optimism for our community.
If you are familiar with the movie Casablanca, you know there’s a moment near the end when Humphrey Bogart as Rick shoots German Col. Strasser so Ingrid Bergman and her husband Paul Henreid can escape. Rather than arrest Rick, Cap. Renault feigns ignorance and calls officers in with an order to “round up the usual suspects,” those they always haul in for questioning.
For all too many years, whenever there has been an organization board or a committee or a focus group in New Albany, the same names tend to keep coming up over and over. One can almost count on those selected being among the “usual suspects.”
There is some necessity for this. It’s often difficult to find people willing to serve and serve responsibly.
There also is some value in having people with plenty of experience to rely on.
On the other hand, though, the usual suspects are less likely to come up with new, out-of-the-box ideas so change and improvement may come more slowly.
New Albany Main Street has been around for awhile now, but it has never been clear to me exactly what they do, other than attach their name to some sales events and promotions. Although I have covered some of the annual meetings, I have never attended a regular meeting, never been invited to one. I don’t think they have been that good at promoting themselves.
But this appears to be changing.
What we are beginning to see, I hope, is a trend to have more and more new blood involved in community planning and activities, along with more visibility. The evidence of that is in Main Street, but also other projects.
I have actually been impressed enough to cough up a Main Street membership myself, for the first time.
It’s always maddening to see people show up at public meetings and cause controversy and dissention about some personal interest when it is abundantly clear that they not only are completely ignorant concerning city and county issues, but have absolutely no interest in taking part or learning about them other than self-interest.
Its’ good to see a growing group of individuals who want to put the betterment of the community ahead of purely personal interest, and stay involved.
Our community has a lot going for it and this new sign of interest and diversity among our emerging leaders can only enhance our growth. They should be encouraged and appreciated.
