Ham radio for many is perceived as some old guys hunched over boxes of equipment filled with glowing vacuum tubes and tapping away on a telegraph key. That’s not the case.
Ham radio has kept up with the times, fully engaged in digital electronics and computers, but still serves a basic communications function, often when no other is available.
Recently, the people of Aberdeen learned about the frailty of technology when their city was struck by a tornado.
Both residents and volunteers coming to help were stymied by a lack of electric power and phone service. Internet service was out, so also was email, texting and GPS and mapping services. In order to find some locations, people were scrounging for “old-fashioned” printed maps.
Some emergency services were able to benefit from the MSWIN system and FirstNet phone priority but that left most people out.
This is a situation in which hams can help, relaying information locally or internationally.
Like any hobby, ham radio can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to be and it doesn’t have to be difficult to become involved.
A basic technician license can be obtained by passing a multiple-choice test, the questions for which are publicly available. Various free and paid study aids can help prepare for the test, which can be given locally.
Once a person has a basic license, he or she can purchase a good handheld radio for about $50 or less that will allow communication via radio repeaters scattered around the country. They are essentially the forerunners of cell towers and even if repeater towers are downed by storms, hams can usually and quickly set up their own antennas and operate with generators or batteries.
Two local groups are the Northeast Mississippi Amateur Radio Club and Grid 54. They have Facebook pages NA5MS and KG5IV that can provide more information.
