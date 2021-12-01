The New Albany Gazette will again publish children’s letters to Santa in the Christmas edition.

The deadline to submit letters is Wednesday,  Dec. 8.

We naturally prefer individually written letters but also will include group or form letters from school classes with young children.

Letters may be mailed to the New Albany Gazette, PO Box 300, New Albany, dropped off at our office at 130 West Bankhead Street downtown or emailed to news@newalbanygazette.com.

