The New Albany Kiwanis Club is signing up participants for its annual American Flag Program.
Those in the program are provided with a flag bracket, if necessary, and club members then display a flag at your business or location for major patriotic holidays. They also maintain the bracket.
That includes Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day (Sept. 11) and Veterans Day. For some of the holidays, the flags remain on display for as much as a week.
The cost for a year is $40 and is tax-deductible.
“By participating in the Kiwanis American Flag program, your business appears in unison with the rest of the community in a spirit of patriotism, and you support our club's community service projects, many of which benefit the youth of New Albany and Union County,” the club says in its letter concerning the program.
Programs include providing scholarships to 15 graduating seniors at city and county schools each year, sponsoring the Terrific Kids program at all five local schools and a variety of other programs.
“Our American flag program is one of the largest sources of income for our club. The support of our local business and professional community over the past years has been greatly appreciated and we hope that you will participate again this year. If you are a new business or professional in New Albany or have not participated in our flag program in the past, we hope you join with our existing customers in this patriotic fundraiser.”