Jack’s Family Restaurants is looking to continue growth its Northeast Mississippi and New Albany is set to become home to its next location.
According to Brantley Bryant, area supervisor for Jack’s, the Birmingham, Ala.-based restaurant chain is in the process of taking bids on construction in New Albany soon.
“We’re looking at opening at about the middle of November in New Albany,” Bryant said. “Construction is not too far away from getting started.”
Bryant said plans are to establish the restaurant at the corner of Highway 30 West and Bankhead Street, just north of the Highway 30 BNA Bank branch.
Bryant went on to say that Jack’s is also looking at other areas in Northeast Mississippi, including a second location in Tupelo, as well as Pontotoc, Ripley, Walnut and Fulton.
“As of right now, these are the areas that look more than promising,” Bryant said. “That’s not a guarantee, though. We’re looking at the second location in Tupelo at the beginning of next year. There is no particular order other than New Albany should be the first one we get done.”
Jack’s Family Restaurants began as a walk-up hamburger stand in 1960 in Homewood, Ala. At the time, it sold 10 cent sodas, 15 cent fries and 20 cent shakes.
Jack’s has 151 locations in the Southeast, a majority of which are in Alabama, as well as some locations in Georgia and Tennessee. In addition to its Tupelo restaurant, Jack’s is also located in Amory, Columbus, Iuka and Corinth.
“We are obviously excited about Jack’s growing,” said Bryant, a New Albany native. “We’re making a big comeback. Our thing is all about the South; we have a very Southern approach to food and atmosphere. We’re excited locate in New Albany.”