Jake Mitchell Burt
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTY -- Jake Mitchell Burt, 63, resident of Ashland and retired farmer, died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Jake were at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with family friend, Kerry Williams officiating. A graveside service followed at 3 p.m. in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Tallahatchie County.
