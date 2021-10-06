One of Meredith's stops was in the Union County Courthouse where he met with local officials. From left are Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam, Meredith, Lecia Stubblefield, Director of Professional and Support Services for the New Albany School District and Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford.
Civil rights icon James Meredith visited New Albany Monday as part of a statewide tour to promote his Bible Society Mission.
Meredith, 88, calls this his “last mission from God.” He says he wants to urge Mississippi to “uplift our moral character by teaching the Ten Commandments, good from bad, right from wrong, and the Golden Rule to our young and to our uninstructed.”
Meredith kicked off his campaign in Tupelo Friday on the 59th anniversary of the day he became the first African-American to register at the University of Mississippi.
New Albany was his fifth stop. “I started in Northeast Mississippi because things are different up here,” he said.
He visited City Hall, the Union County Courthouse and other county offices to distribute material for his mission and to seek supporters.
“I promised God I was going to go to all 82 counties in Mississippi to talk to as many elders, religious leaders, leaders of tens, leaders of hundreds and leaders of thousand, elected officials and government employees as I can,” he said.
Meredith would like to organize a Bible Society reading group in each county and someone or some group to help in raising a building fund for his proposed James Meredith Bible Society Museum and Mission Headquarters.
He also is signing copies of some of his 28 books written over the past 59 years.
