James Carl "Jake" Pearson
UNION/LAFAYETTE COUNTIES -- James Carl "Jake" Pearson, 73, currently a resident of Lafayette County, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance was at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Toccopola Community Center near Pontotoc. A private family burial followed. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
In earlier years Jake served as a Florida orange grove supervisor before returning to the North Mississippi area. He will be remembered as a true Southern "character" who enjoyed doing things his way. He will be greatly missed.
Born December 16, 1946 in Nettleton, Jake is the son of the late Sylvester and Lois Ann Lewis Pearson.
Survivors include his children, Lois Vander Woude of Thibodaux, La., James Stark of New Albany, Joe Graves of Baldwyn, Jim Taylor of Calhoun City, Donald Stiner of Columbia, Mo. and Donald Easterling of Gordon, Ala., one brother, Cecil Pearson of Nettleton and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
