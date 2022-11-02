local_2053_UnitedFuneralService logo

Janice Sprayberry Johnson went to be with her Savior on October 24, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born in New Albany, MS on November 3, 1946 to the late James Sprayberry and Mavis Childers Sprayberry. Janice lived in New Albany most of her life until recent years. She lived with her daughter, Jennifer Johnson Funderburk in Saltillo, MS. Janice worked at Futorian/Mohasco Manufacturing in New Albany, MS for many years. She was married to James Allen Johnson for 52 years before his death in 2016. She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an unselfish caregiver to her family. In her later years, she loved and cared for home health patients until her retirement in 2016. She gave herself to others and loved unconditionally. She was a member of Harvester Church in Pontotoc and had attended Calvary Methodist Church in New Albany. She will be greatly missed by her family, but we find comfort in knowing she is with the Lord and her husband.

