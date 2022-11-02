Janice Sprayberry Johnson went to be with her Savior on October 24, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born in New Albany, MS on November 3, 1946 to the late James Sprayberry and Mavis Childers Sprayberry. Janice lived in New Albany most of her life until recent years. She lived with her daughter, Jennifer Johnson Funderburk in Saltillo, MS. Janice worked at Futorian/Mohasco Manufacturing in New Albany, MS for many years. She was married to James Allen Johnson for 52 years before his death in 2016. She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an unselfish caregiver to her family. In her later years, she loved and cared for home health patients until her retirement in 2016. She gave herself to others and loved unconditionally. She was a member of Harvester Church in Pontotoc and had attended Calvary Methodist Church in New Albany. She will be greatly missed by her family, but we find comfort in knowing she is with the Lord and her husband.
Janice leaves behind a beloved sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Sonny Smith of Huntsville, AL. Niece and Nephew, Dawn (Jim) Turner of Huntsville, AL and Ty (Michelle) Smith of Nashville, TN. Great Niece, Anna Claire Mercer of Huntsville, AL. Daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Funderburk of Saltillo, MS. Grandchildren, Colt Kizer of New Albany, MS and Jana (Kevin) Kilgore of Houston, MS. Great grandchildren, Olivia Kizer and Reese Kizer.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022. Visitation will be at 11 am followed by memorial service at 1 pm at United Funeral Home in New Albany, MS. She was cared for and loved by home caregivers and lastly by Sanctuary Hospice House. She loved and appreciated everyone, a special thanks to Jan Langston whom she loved at the end of her illness. Memorials can be made in her honor at Sanctuary Hospice House.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
