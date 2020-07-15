Janie Ochoa Huggins
UNION COUNTY -- Janie Ochoa Huggins, 48, resident of New Albany, departed this life Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 in the comfort of her home following an illness of 25 years.
A Celebration of Life Service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 2020 at her beloved Victory Church in New Albany. Bro. Mark Bishop officiated and arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mrs. Huggins was born June 4, 1972 in Bluffton, Ohio, the daughter of Raul L. Ochoa of Findlay, OH and the late Norma Jane Medley Ochoa. She was a graduate of the Florida Public School System and a homemaker throughout her life.
A devoted Christian, Mrs. Huggins walked closely with the Lord and volunteered for the past 10 years with programs at Victory Church. She will be remembered for the love of her family, her church family and her pets.
Janie knew her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, trusted Him with faith and is now in his care rejoicing in the joy of salvation.
In addition to her father, memories will be shared by her husband, Ricky Huggins of Ingomar, one daughter, Rachel Huggins Craver of Winter Haven, FL, two sisters, Louann Loyd (Tony) of Eagle Lake, FL and Becky West (Kirk) of Winter Haven, FL, three grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and four loyal pet canines.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Victory Church, 116 N. Denton Rd., New Albany, Ms 38652.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Huggins family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
