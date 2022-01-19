Members of the New Century Club rang in the new year at the Union County Museum with tables decorated by hostess, Laura Pannell. The 18 members present included Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, and Lou Ann Staggs.
President Monroe called the meeting to order and welcomed members. Minutes were approved as submitted. Mrs. Monroe read a note from the recipient of the 2021 scholarship which is as awarded each year by the club.
The 2022 service project was announced and member are all to bring books to the February meeting which will be placed in the library of the Union County Jail.
The Flash from the Past was from the seventies. In 1972, the theme was “Appreciate the Past-Work Together for the Future.” The project for the club that year was for every member to plant a tree. Dr. Porter Fortune came and gave the history of Ole Miss, and Dr. Harold Fisher spoke on “The Impact of International Education.”
Of course, the 1975-1976 theme was a “A Patriotic Celebration” with programs on “Founders of Our Nation,” “America’s Golden Age,” “The Romantic South Before the Civil War,” “City Life During the Gilded Age,” “What Is Our South Becoming?” “New Albany: Our Present and Future.”1976-77, continued with theme “Our Heritage Revisited.”
Closing out the decade was “Women Shaping Our World.” The following trailblazers were featured: Mary Stewart, Margaret Mead, Madame Curie, Ethel Barrymore, Mrs. Jefferson Davis, Jennie Jerome Churchill, Mary, Queen of Scots, Emily Post, and Golda Meir. The year concluded with a Faulkner Tea.
Lynn Madden announced that Luncheon with Books will be on January 18. Education Specialist Jennifer Rose will present a general overview of Eudora Welty, her work and life and describe the purpose and amenities of the Eudora Welty House and Garden Literary Museum.
Jill Smith, vice-president and program coordinator, introduced Paula Robbins who presented a most interesting and thought provoking review of the book, “Banana: The Tale of the Fruit that Changed the World,” by Dan Koeppel. Mr. Koeppel was born in 1962, and is an American author and columnist. He has written for Popular Science, The New York Times Magazine, Elle, Martha Stewart Living, as well as several mountain bike magazines.
Mrs. Robbins opening statement: “The banana was probably your first fruit eaten as an infant and could be your last fruit eaten as an older adult. Bananas are more loved and eaten than any other fruit in the world. Americans eat more bananas than apples and oranges combined. The average American eats 100 bananas each year. In many parts of the world people eat bananas in the place of rice or potatoes just to stay alive” drew us all into the intriguing report.
Members were told of a blight which is spreading throughout the world’s banana crop with no known cure. Most bananas sold in US grocery stores are the Cavendish variety. However, there are over 1,000 types of bananas worldwide.
Shipping of our bananas, the Cavendish, with its thick skin, makes the banana tough enough to survive. It is stacked and shipped in boxes to grocery stores. They arrive at our stores green and in about 7 days they change from yellow to having flecks of brown. Bananas are popular because no other fruit is as consistent or reliable.
Bananas first came to the US after the Civil War but were an item of luxury. They cost about a dime each and at this time were peeled, sliced and wrapped in foil.
Banana companies adapted quickly as the market matured. In 1900, Boston Fruit changed its name to United Fruit and in the 1970’s United Fruit became a name we are familiar with, Chiquita. Standard Fruit Company changed its name to Dole.
These two companies were constantly fighting the battle of using less pesticides which would be environmentally safer to the plantation workers or being wiped out by disease.
In 1930, huge ripening rooms were built in the US. The level of ripeness can be controlled by using ethylene gas, which is the natural substance given off as fruit ripens. Companies try to have their bananas at the grocery stores on their last green day. Bananas normally have a shelf life of seven days before they begin to turn brown.
In 1972, a disease that rots the leaves of bananas, Black Sigatoka, was first observed. This disease is currently controlled by chemical spraying which is expensive and dangerous. The banana plantations must continually move to new soil which contributes to destruction of rain forests.
In 2001, Xanthomonas Wilt appeared in Africa. This disease is just as serious as Panama Disease, which continues to plague plantations. Dan Koeppel believes diversity on planatations could alleviate industry reliance on one variety, the Cavandish. In Hawaii, the only location in the US where bananas are grown, over 20 different varieties of banana are cultivated, and they are diversifying.
Koepple tells of a war raging between consumers and scientists to come up with a cure for diseases affecting bananas while insuring supply. If no scientific solution is found, the battle between food delivery, environmental sustainability and worker safety will continue.
Mr. Koepple’s lectures about the banana can be seen on YouTube.
Mrs. Robbins ended her review with the astute observation that “Bumpers has the best banana split in town.
The meeting was adjourned to meet in February at the museum.