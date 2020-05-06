Jerry Solon Gibson
UNION COUNTY -- Jerry Solon Gibson, 84, a resident of New Albany and retired owner of Gibson Brothers Auto Parts in Holly Springs, departed this life at The Magnolia Place Assisted Living on Monday morning, April 27, 2020 following an extended illness.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there was a private family graveside service on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Old Glenfield Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
A native of Chester County, Tenn., Mr. Gibson was a graduate of the Chester County High School and proudly served his country at a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the New Albany Church of Christ and a resident of Union County for 15 years.
Known as "Mr, G" by many of his friends and costumers, Mr. Gibson is survived by his devoted wife of over 60 years, Mary Lucille Gibson, his son, Stephen Dale Gibson of Waterford and a sister, Ann Cheiser, of Bolivar, Tenn.
The American Flag at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care honors Mr. Gibson and all veterans for their service to our country
