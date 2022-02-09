The City of New Albany awarded a medal for valor to police officer Jimmy Dean Whitten at the February meeting of the board of aldermen.
In providing background for the honor, Police Chief Chris Robertson said that three individuals broke into 2A Armaments June 5, 2020. A witness was able to give a description of the vehicle they were traveling in and Whitten’s experience told him they probably would head for Memphis on I-22.
Whitten was able to spot the vehicle, which sped up when the occupants realized police were following. A high-speed chase ensued and police radioed the Holly Springs Police Department for assistance.
Marshall County officers were able to deploy stop spikes that caused the suspects to stop with Whitten behind them. As Whitten was exiting his vehicle, it was struck from behind by a Holly Springs unit, injuring Whitten and the Holly Springs officer.
The suspects were later caught and Whitten’s actions were credited with keeping more than $20,000 worth of stolen weapons off the street as well as recovering a gas station safe and other items.
Unfortunately, Robertson said, Whitten’s injuries may lead to permanent disability.
Patrol officer Whitten has served more than 20 years with both the city and county, having been an investigator for Sheriff Tommy Wilhite before moving to the city police department.
“I’m grateful to be am employee of the City of New Albany,” an emotional Whitten said. “When I put the uniform on today I realized I may never be able to put it on again.”
“I was born here,” he continued. “I love the city and love the people who live here.”
“I would just love to return to work. I wish was out tonight serving the people of New Albany.”