The Union County Development Association, along with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Governor’s Job Fair, held a job fair here Oct. 20, but few workers showed up.
More than 30 potential employers participated but officials said that, after an initial flurry of activity, the event ended with only about 45 applicants having come.
This was the case even though people receiving unemployment benefits were required to attend or risk losing those benefits.
The officials did say the fair resulted in some interviews and job offers but they were hoping for more.
One factor is that Union County had the lowest unemployment rate in the region for September at 3.3 percent. That was the second-lowest rate in the entire state.
In fact, Union County has maintained one of the handful of lowest jobless rate off and on for several years.
But in the current economic climate, that number can be deceiving. If one reads the fine print, you will see that the unemployment rate is based on people who are “actively” looking for work.
Now, apparently, there is a large force of potential workers who are not seeking employment at all.
A variety of reasons have been considered concerning why so many jobs are going unfilled.
Some people fear contracting Covid on the job. Some just don’t want to be around the public in general. Some have taken early retirement for one of the previous reasons. Some think they can get a better deal by waiting.
Anecdotally, some have assumed that workers have been staying at home, coasting financially on stimulus or extended unemployment payments but that has run out. It may be that some people were able to save a little money by not going out and spending as much during the pandemic, but that likely would not offset the loss of full salary.
For whatever reason, it has been reported that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that 4.3 million Americans, or 2.9 percent of the entire workforce, quit their jobs in August.
Still the region’s jobless rate is down to about half what it was a year ago.