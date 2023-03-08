About 130 people showed up for the job fair Wednesday sponsored by the Union County Development Association in cooperation with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the Governors’ Job Fair program.
“People were waiting out the door the first thing,” UCDA Director Daleana Mapp said. “I talked with several vendors and they said they found some good prospects.”
According to an after-event survey, there were more than 600 visits. Eighteen applicants were offered employment on the spot and it was projected that 77 jobs would result from the fair.
Mapp continued saying organizers were pleased with the fair. “It was the most-attended job fair they (the Governor’s Job Fair staff) had done in a while. They are really great to work with.”
Mapp and UCDA board president Colt Doom were able to spend some time speaking with company representatives as well. “We enjoyed talking with them to help identify particular needs they have,” she said.
Some new businesses that were there said this was a great way to connect with the community while others were able to use the opportunity to enlighten people about their technology and products.
Participating companies and organizations were diverse in needs and locations. They included Anchor Fabrication, Blue Springs Metals, Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding, Circle K, Contract Fabricators, Dirt Cheap Warehouse, Diverse Staffing, Diversity Vuteq, Focus Sleep School, HM Richards, King Therapies, Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, MTS Live EMT, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Oil Dri Corporation of America, Opterra Solutions, S&A Industries, Total Health Care Solutions, Union County School District, US Army Recruiting Station Tupelo, Walgreens, Walmart Distribution Center and WR Community Services.
Several of the organizers agreed that, “there is no reason for anyone who wants a job to not have one.”
Union County has reported one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state for decades. Union and Lafayette are usually in the top five and have often been in the top three or better.
According to most recent Department of Employment Security figures, Union County’s jobless rate is 2.5 percent, tied for second place with Rankin and Lamar counties. Lafayette County topped the list at 2.4 percent – almost impossible statistically because no matter how good the economy, there will always be people unemployed as they are just in the process of changing jobs.
Union County continues to have less unemployment than the state or national levels. The state jobless rate was 3.4 percent and the national number was 3.5 percent.
Union County is listed as having 14,380 workers with only 360 of those unemployed.
It should be noted that the numbers reported are based only on people who are actively seeking employment and there seems to be no good way to identify the number who might be employable but are not seeking jobs.
