New Albany native and author Dr. Joe Edd Morris has released his latest book, a memoir of his mother, Josie Morris.
Morris’ parents operated Morris Jewelry in downtown New Albany for 35 years and after Bill’s death, Josie continued with her gift shop there. Perhaps not as well known is that she taught school at Pinedale and Macedonia schools before they were absorbed by consolidation.
She remained a colorful, well-known character in New Albany until her death in 2004.
Included in liner notes for the book:
“Josie Ferguson Morris was a renaissance woman born before her time. She embodied the spirits of Annie Oakley, Scarlet O'Hara, Molly Brown, and the likes. It may have been her fearlessness when facing down desperadoes on a saloon porch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming? It may have been how she single handedly, yet briefly controlled traffic in downtown Chicago so her husband could back out of a parking space? It could have been her sure-fire determination to help her husband take a second chance on the jewelry shop that would become know well known throughout Mississippi. Whatever IT was Josie had it. She was gracious enough to choose love over fame, though men admired her great and small. With that love she built a family and a life worth remembering.”
“Josie: A Memoir” was published by Liberations Publishing in West Point and copies are available at the Union County Library. The cost is $25 but Morris is donating proceeds from the book to the Union County Library.
Morris has won several awards for his writing and his published work includes “The Lost Page: An Archeological Thriller,” “Torches: Summer of ’64,” “The Last Page,” “The Lost Gospel: An Archeological Thriller,” “The Prison,” “Land Where My Fathers Died” and “Things I Wish Jesus Hadn’t Said.”