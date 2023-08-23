Cases involving a jogger injured when hit by a vehicle, and a shopper who later collapsed and died, have been reported by emergency service personnel in New Albany, they said this week.
Capsule summaries of each case:
—A woman was injured about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 when she was struck by a vehicle while jogging on the Tanglefoot Trail at the Carter Avenue crossover under I-22, New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson and New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
Authorities were notified via 911 call of the situation, which happened as the vehicle exited the Carter Avenue off ramp.
The 22-year-old woman sustained significant injuries. Fire Department, ambulance and EMS personnel helped load her aboard an ambulance. She was conscious and alert when she was transported to the helipad at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, then flown to The Med in Memphis, Chief Robertson said.
The vehicle driver remained at the scene.
No further information was available concerning jogger’s condition.
The case remains under investigation, the chief said Tuesday morning.
—A traffic wreck was reported about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, on Highway 30 East near the CR 128 intersection. No further information was immediately available.
—A wreck was reported about 5:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the South Central-Carter intersection. Several injuries were reported, but no further information was immediately available.
—A woman who had been shopping with her teen-age daughter about 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, returned to her vehicle, became unconscious and later died, Chief Robertson said.
Coroner Pam Boman identified the woman as Janice Simmons, 63, of New Albany. The coroner pronounced the woman dead that afternoon at the Baptist Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in New Albany.
Coroner Boman said several ongoing medical problems contributed to Simmons’ death.
The fatality happened despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, other first responders, fire trucks and ambulances which quickly converged on the scene, the police chief and Chief Whiteside said.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Benton MS, Union, Pontotoc and Lee MS Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&