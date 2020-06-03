John Potts
NEW ALBANY -- John Henry Potts, 88, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born Sept. 20, 1931, in Union County to Guy Morton Potts and Beatrice Wingo Potts. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was retired from Piper Industries. He was a Mason.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by two sons: Johnny Michael Potts (Linda) and Samuel Mark Potts (Leigh), both of Myrtle; three grandchildren: Matthew Potts (Emily), Emily Rogers (Zack), and Jonathan Potts; and five great-grandchildren: Allie Kate Rogers, Bryleigh Potts, Easton Potts, Owen Potts, and Ian Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: JoLeen Harris Potts; four sisters; and one brother.
Pallbearers were Matthew Potts, Jonathan Potts, Zack Rogers, Sammy Taylor, Chuck Harris, and Chad White.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to The Shriners Childrens Hospital 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
