Miles Johnson of New Albany recently competed in the Mississippi Senior Olympics, medaling in two events in men's bowling. Johnson then took his game to the National Senior Olympics a few days later which was held at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Johnson competed in the Mississippi events during May 4-6 and those were held in Biloxi. The Nationals were also in May and took place from the 12th thru the 15th.
Johnson received at silver medal in doubles for his team's second place finish and he also took third for a bronze medal in men's singles for bowling in the 70-74 age group.
"My partner in doubles was my brother, Willie Johnson, and he's from Pontotoc and we got silver in the doubles," Johnson said.
Johnson competed in the men's singles bowling competition in the Nationals in the age category of 70-74. He bowled against 40 other entrants in the competition and placed 29th overall.
"The Nationals were my first time to compete and I met a lot of other participants from different states," Johnson said. "We bowled six to a lane and they mixed us up so that you can have a little camaraderie with all the people that are there.
"You meet several people from the different states and get to see how everyone else is doing. It was great, it was my first time to compete at Nationals and I was nervous. They were a lot better than I was and a lot more primed in the game, but I enjoyed it and thought I did pretty well for my first time, but I know what to expect the next time.
Based on Johnson's performance at the Mississippi State Senior Olympics of this year, he has qualified to compete in the men's singles bowling at Nationals next year which will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
"I know what I've got to work on for next year and how I need to develop my skills," Johnson said of competing on the Senior Olympic national bowling stage again in 2023.
"I'm looking forward to competing next year, hope that my health can stay up and that I can compete a little better in the coming season."