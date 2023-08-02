Several area residents from Itawamba Community College’s Practical Nursing and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs participated in a commencement ceremony, July 20, at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center at the Fulton Campus.
Practical Nursing graduates include Marley Edwards, Kayla Young, both of Amory; Rebekah Crain of Columbus; Myeasha Rieves of Crawford; Skylar Timms of Fulton; Joshua Logan Barnett, Chasity Wright, both of Guntown; MaKenzie Moffett of Hatley; Jessica Loden of Mantachie; Nija Wofford of Mantee; Samantha Mills of Mooreville; Savannah Mills of Nettleton; Ashley Jones of New Albany; Taneshia Walker of Plantersville; Rayna Russell of Pontotoc; GraceAnne Baker, Iris Breez Fikes, Abby Katherine Kimbrough, all of Smithville; Brian Ware of Starkville; Kimberly Bell, Ana Rose Hamblin, India Marshall, Deasia Hampton, all of Tupelo; Rosanna Nikki Earrey of Van Vleet; and Chauney Ledbetter of Verona.
Diagnostic Medical Sonography graduates are Melanie Gardner of Caledonia; Kaitlyn McCool of Louisville; Christina McGreger of Pittsboro; Jamieson Banks of Pontotoc; Kristian Joshlin of Saltillo; Hilary Heath of Starkville; Sarah Beth Maxey and Lydia Owens, both of Tupelo.
Practical Nursing is a one-year (three-semester) program. Upon completion, graduates receive a Certificate of Completion and are eligible to take the N-CLEX (national board examination) to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Dr. Lisa Pearson of Amory is the program director. Instructors include Tammy Jones of Pontotoc, Lisa McNeese of Smithville and Patricia Robbins of Mantachie.
Diagnostic Medical Sonography is a one-year (three-semester) program. Graduates earn an Associate of Applied Science degree and are eligible to take the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography examinations. Amanda Stone of Mantee is the program director, and Daphne Jackson of Shannon, clinical coordinator.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.