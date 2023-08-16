The New Albany Main Street Association held a ribbon-cutting this past Friday and the Jones School of Ballet.
The school is in the historic Bank of New Albany building at 100A W. Bankhead St. and owner and artistic director Megan Rakestraw Jones has renovated the front section with a specially-constructed dance floor and mirrored wall.
In the rear of the building, she has moved her other business, En Pointe and Company, which was located a short distance away on Railroad Avenue.
She will offer instruction in ballet and pointe, creative movement, contemporary dance, musical theatre, jazz, tap and hip hop movement. Adult classes will be available as well.
Jones has extensive training, performing as a soloist with the Tupelo Ballet.
Since then, she has studied dance extensively along with The Radio City Rockettes during their Summer Intensive in New York City, classes with Joffrey Ballet School in New York City, master classes with The Verdon Fosse® Legacy in New York City, and Chacott Nagoya Studio in Nagoya, Japan. Megan has been a dance educator for 10 years, where she incorporates elements of technique, performance, and choreography in her educational approach.
En Pointe and Company can provide dance items that might otherwise be difficult to find locally such as dance and ballet shoes, apparel and accessories. She also provides custom shoe fitting. A special feature is her Book A Ballerina program that can provide a costumed ballerina who can perform at birthdays or other special events. Online ordering is available.
Jones said she had received several requests to open a school after Justine Stewart Hook closed hers, and Jones hopes to bring back two or three major ballet performances to the Magnolia Civic Center in the future.