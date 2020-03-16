Jatyjia Jones, former Ingomar player, helped lead Jones Community College to a 94-60 win over Northwest in the Region 23 Championship game at Clinton.
Jones led the Lady Bobcats with her game-high 22 points in the win. She recently signed with the University of Memphis to continue her basketball career with the Tigers.
Jones was named to the Region 23 All-Tournament team for her play during the event. She scored 23 points in a semifinal game against LSU-Eunice.
The win improved the overall record of the Lady Bobcats to 24-4.