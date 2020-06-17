Joyce Brady Bryant
TIPPAH COUNTY -- Joyce Brady Bryant, lifelong resident of Tippah County and wife of the late Harmon Carter Bryant, departed this life Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. She was 88 years of age and died following a brief illness.
A Funeral Service honoring the life of Mrs. Bryant was at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at her much loved Community Baptist Church where she was the oldest member at the time of her death. Bro. Larry Harrison and Bro. Perry Reed officiated the service. Visitation was from noon to 2 p.m. at the church with burial to follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
