Governmental offices, banks, schools and some other businesses will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Garbage collections will be affected in the city as well as the county.
In New Albany, there will be no collection July 4. The Monday route will be collected Tuesday and the Tuesday route will not be collected until Wednesday, Thursday and Friday routes will be normal.
In Union County outside the city limits, there also will be no collection on Monday. The usual Monday route will be picked up Wednesday instead. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will run as usual.
The New Albany Gazette will be closed July 4 as well, which will necessitate early deadlines for the July 6 issue.
Advertising including classifieds and legal notices must be submitted by noon Thursday, June 30, and news stories must be in by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
