The Union County Juneteenth Committee is announcing its first annual Freedom Day Festival in downtown New Albany.
The 2023 festival will take place Monday, June 19, from 4-9 p.m. at the Park Along the River.
“This year’s theme is A Celebration of Freedom: Educate, Empower, and Entertain,” said committee member Casey Keys. She added, “We want to express the committee’s commitment to uplift the community as we continue to build connections and solidify our place in Union County history.”
Juneteenth, the oldest African American holiday, recognized on June 19, 1865, became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was signed into law. This made it the first official federal holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 1983.
Union County Juneteenth Committee will celebrate the annual observance of this historic event with a fun, family-friendly festival and concert. The overall mission of the committee is to encourage positive interactions between all nationalities, increase acceptance of diversity throughout the community, promote education and understanding of black history and culture, and build pride and self-awareness in our youth.
To keep up with festival updates, follow the Facebook page Union County Juneteenth Committee. Community members can also contact the committee by emailing them at unioncountyjuneteenth@gmail.com
