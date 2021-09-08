When I was a youngster, W. O. Rutledge was owner and editor of the Gazette. On the left side of the front page each week was a regular column that I believe was called “What Comes Down Our Alley.”
It was an amalgam of news, comment and maybe even gossip – short pieces about anything and everything that might not qualify as regular news stories. I am no Ormsby Rutledge but what follows is in that vein: items that don't go anywhere else.
The incredible vanishing toilet tissue
I went to the store several days ago to pick up various items.
Although I was a bit low in the toilet paper category, I was not out and there appeared to be plenty of stock on the shelves so I passed on it.
Then, lo, a local TV station airs a story about a potential toilet paper shortage due to the Delta variant of Covid.
Surely enough, when I went back to the store this past evening it appeared that a plague of locusts had ravaged that aisle. They weren’t entirely out of toilet paper but what remained was less desirable brands.
So a few days ago there was no toilet paper shortage. Then the TV says there is. Then a few people think they need to hoard. Then other people see them hoarding and believe they need to hoard also.
The prophecy fulfills itself. TV says there is a shortage and a shortage is created.
I did some research and found no real shortage. The Wall Street Journal conjectured there might be a shortage but wasn’t yet. About the worst that might happen was a shipment being delayed a day or so.
It was not clear to me where the TV video came from or the veracity of their source.
Of course sometimes there might actually be a shortage but mostly it is the same syndrome that causes people to stock up on milk and bread when the least amount of bad weather is predicted – even if milk and bread are not significant parts of their diets in the first place.
Are we all devoid of common sense?
It still baffles me as to why people believe anything they see on TV or the internet but think of print news – which has a long history of truth behind it – as fake.
Water, water everywhere?
Please do not read the following and get your hopes up. It is for discussion only and is a very remote possibility.
I was talking with light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox about water and wastewater treatment.
Out of the blue he mentioned that there is still some discussion about dealing with the city’s water problem insofar as mineral content is concerned.
I have long assumed that filtering the minerals or piping in water from elsewhere would be equally expensive. By that, I mean $25 million on up.
It turns out that shipping surface water from Tupelo might not be nearly as costly as I thought. Still very expensive, but perhaps only half the cost I imagined.
The obstacles would be running a very large pipe from the connection at Blue Springs, acquiring the right of way for that very large pipe, and then integrating the new supply into the web of existing lines. The present water wells would still need to be maintained in case of emergency. Also, there would be a sort of breaking-in period where the change in water flow would stir up the minerals. And that could last for months. We would have to pay for the water, of course.
If I understood correctly, some money may be available for projects like this if certain criteria could be met.
Understand that this is pie in the sky for now and may never happen. I do not want to cause Mr. Mattox trouble because I believe he is doing an amazingly good job.
But apparently this is at least being discussed and if it ever came to pass, perhaps our brown water would be gone forever.
Retail business update
Progress concerning new retail businesses appears to be moving at the proverbial snail’s pace, if at all.
Unofficially, someone asked a Bishop’s Barbecue employee if they are going to open the New Albany restaurant and the employee did not sound hopeful, probably because they had to close the Ripley and Saltillo stores due to lack of employees.
Some progress is being seen for the medical clinic down the hill from Wal-Mart, the Barnes Crossing Ford building is taking shape and work is continuing on Butler’s Fish and Steak, which is now hiring. Guadalajara Mexican restaurant near the entrance to the tennis complex should be open any day.
City officials have given the all-clear for work converting the former Goody’s building to Harbor Freight and work seems to have slowed down on the Gameday Haircut Salon downtown so perhaps it is nearly ready.
Lastly, it is good news to hear that T. Sappington and Co. will continue operations, even though it will not be the same without Tommy. The store remains an important anchor in our downtown and we wish Martha Carolyn many years of success.
Let us know if we are overlooking anyone.