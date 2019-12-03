Boatner leads Lady Urchins to comeback win
Kaitie Boatner put the East Union Lady Urchins on her back and led her team to the comeback victory over West Union by a final score of 55-54. Boatner's driving layup with mere seconds remaining proved to be the winning basket.
There were 14 second on the clock when the teams went to timeout with West Union holding the 54-53 lead, Boatner provided her shot to clinch the game when the Lady Urchins played the ball inbounds after the timeout.
"Coach to us to get the ball to me, everyone else clear to give me room to work," Boatner said of her game winner. "I knew if I could drive to the goal looking for a shot or to draw a foul, we would win."
West Union had one last shot to win it, but the attempt rimmed out and the Lady Urchins went into celebration mode as they improved to 6-0 for the year.
Boatner scored 12 of East Union's 20 fourth quarter points as the Lady Urchins overcame an 11-point deficit of 50-39 near the midway point of the final period as they finished on a 16-4 run.
"I just knew that someone had to step up offensively," Boatner said. "Although we were down most of the game, I knew just to never give up and that anything could happen."
Boatner also drew the tough defensive assignment of guarding West Union scoring star Annie Orman for four quarters.
"I told Coach that I wanted their best player on the defensive end," Boatner said. "I knew if I could do my part to stop their best player, we would have a great opportunity to win."
West Union seemed poised to make the game a runaway as they took a lead of 18-6 early in the second quarter, but Maggie McVey scored seven points during the half and her sister, Sylvie McVey added five points to keep the Lady Urchins close as they went to the half trailing the Lady Eagles 29-20.
"We went in at halftime and I told them that we've got to cut the lead, we're down nine and we've got to cut this lead and keep fighting," East Union coach Chase Brown said. "You (East Union) didn't play your best half, but we are still in the game.
"I told them to just keep doing what you're doing, pick it up on defense a little bit and we've got to score some layups. They kept battling and that's kinda what we've done all season."
The Lady Urchins closed to within three points at 35-32 in the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles were able to stretch the lead back out and ended the quarter up 41-35.
Brown had high praise for Boatner's play for the contest and coming through when her team needed her the most.
"She's kinda been the unsung hero so far, but tonight she did everything and that's what we asked her to do," Brown said. "Defensively she played great, she got two fouls in the first half and we had to take her out, but when you hold Annie to 14-15 points, you're doing your job, no matter what. Kaitie is a senior and she wanted that one and she took over for our team."
Boatner was the game's leading scorer with 18 points. Maggie McVey hit for 14 while Sylvie McVey scored 12. Orman led West Union with 15 points and Eden Conlee finished with 14.
(B) West Union 54, East Union 49
West Union fought off an East Union fourth quarter rally to win a close one by a 54-49 final.
Luke Willard hit two clutch free throws with seconds remaining to seal the win for the Eagles.
DeJuan Hubbard drained a 3-pointer with 14.1 seconds left to pull East Union to within three at 52-49, but the Urchins were forced to foul and Willard delivered for the home team.
West Union led by 11 at the half at 28-17.
Willard was high man for the Eagles with 15 points. Dylan Ewing came off the bench to score 8 while Sam Callicutt and Caleb Graves hit for 7 points apiece.
Hubbard was high point man for East Union and the contest with 21 and Josh Henderson scored 16.