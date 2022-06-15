Incumbent Republican nominee Trent Kelly and Democratic nominee Dianne Black will face each other Nov. 8 to win the First Congressional District Seat in the U. S. House of Representatives. Each won their party primary June 7.
Kelly unofficially received 90 percent of the Republican vote versus 10 percent for DeSoto County resident Mark Strauss.
In the Democratic primary, Dianne Black got 79 percent of the vote while opponent Hunter Avery of Tishomingo County received 21 percent.
Kelly, running for this fifth term, was generally seen as an easy winner in the races.
Voter turnout in these congressional races has been very low, at about 12 percent over the past two.
In Union County, voter participation did not quite reach that high, only achieving 11.44 percent of the county’s 16,175 registered voters.
Union Countians actually gave Trent Kelly 93 percent of their vote and Mark Strauss only seven percent.
The Democratic vote was nearly the same as statewide totals with Black receiving 78 percent and Avery 22 percent in Union County.
The November general election ballot will include, in addition to the congressional races, circuit court judge, chancery court judge and state appeals court judge positions as well as three seats on the Union County School board.