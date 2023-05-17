Northwest Mississippi Community College honored its highest achieving, outstanding students on April 21 at its annual Outstanding Student Achievement Ceremony.
Medical Office Technology student, Kelsey Moore of New Albany, was recognized as one of these students by nomination of one of their instructors who saw their exceptional behavior in the classroom.
"It was a great day to recognize and honor the outstanding scholars at the college," said Dr. Matthew Domas, vice president of Instruction.
These awards honored students from each school-Health Sciences, Career-Technical, and Academic-to showcase each group's most outstanding students. These students are nominated by faculty who have witnessed the grit and persistence of these students in their academic careers.
"It is always inspiring to me to watch our Outstanding Students receive their awards," said Dr. Carolyn Wiley, associate vice president of Academic Instruction and Institutional Effectiveness. "These students, who are the top students in their programs, have worked so hard to learn the skills needed to succeed in their chosen path; it is an honor to recognize their hard work and success."
Northwest Mississippi Community College is a public, two-year institution primarily serving 11 counties in Northwest Mississippi. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.
