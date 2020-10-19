Ken Basil was honored on Sunday with a retirement reception on Sunday, October 18 at the Magnolia Room at the Magnolia Civic Center. Basil was joined by family, friends, former coworkers and members of the community to celebrate his service and honor his commitment to Union County Schools.
Ken Basil retirement
Tags
Dennis Clayton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus