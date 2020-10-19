Christi and Ken Basil

Christi and Ken Basil display the cake prior to cutting at Ken's retirement ceremony on Sunday at the Magnolia Civic Center.

 By Dennis Clayton Sports Editor

Ken Basil was honored on Sunday with a retirement reception on Sunday, October 18 at the Magnolia Room at the Magnolia Civic Center. Basil was joined by family, friends, former coworkers and members of the community to celebrate his service and honor his commitment to Union County Schools. 

