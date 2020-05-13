Kenneth Howard "Ken" Priest
UNION COUNTY -- Kenneth Howard "Ken" Priest, 55, resident of the Blue Springs Community, died May 9, 2020 at his home.
Ken was born Dec. 5, 1964 to Sid and Imogene Priest in Oakland, Calif. He attended Delta State University and graduated in 1988. Ken was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo where he was a member of the choir and volunteered with Saints Brew.
Ken is survived by his parents and brother, Stan Priest (Kamace) and sister, Jenifer Roberts (Kenny), nieces, Chelsa Hill (Lance) and Sydney Roberts and nephew, Luke Roberts.
Graveside Services will be held at Ellistown Cemetery and conducted by Rector Philip Parker.
The family requests that memorials be directed to The American Diabetes Association.
