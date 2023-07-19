New Albany was once again outstandingly represented in the Miss Mississippi Hospitality Pageant held in Hattiesburg this past week.
Miss New Albany Hospitality Kenidi Sanders was selected to be among the top 10 finalists for the state title.
Although the pageant is relatively young, Sanders is the third New Albanian to be selected for top 10 honor. Becca Childers and Lexie Kent were also in the top 10.
Sanders won the New Albany title early this year from a field of nearly 50 contestants in the senior and teen categories. Daylen Grisham was selected as Miss Teen New Albany.
Sanders is a 2023 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in Chemistry. She is a Student Hall of Fame inductee, a member of NSCS, a W.E.B. DuBois-Harvey Honors College graduate, and president of the Delta Pi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She said she plans to attend medical school to fulfill her career aspiration to become a pediatrician and provide quality medical care in her hometown of New Albany.
The state pageant has fairly stringent requirements focusing on self-reliance such as doing their own hair and makeup without assistance and contestants are judged on one-on-one and panel interviews, a Mississippi promotional speech, a commercial for their home community and evening gown. Contestants are eligible for more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes. More than $5,000 was awarded in the New Albany competition alone.
Miss New Albany Hospitality and Miss Teen New Albany continue to represent the city at events throughout the year.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&