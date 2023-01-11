Miss New Albany Hospitality and runners-up include, from left, Maggie Moody, fourth; Katie Littlejohn, second; Kenidi Sanders, Miss New Albany; Peyton Henry, first; Lexie Campbell, third; and Emma Callicutt, Abby Jordan Spirit Award.
Miss Teen New Albany and runners-up include, from left, Josie Osorio, Abby Jordan Spirit Award; Bell Williams, third; Jayonna Anderson, second; Daylan Grisham, Miss Teen New Albany; Addison Owen, first; and Indya Simmons, fourth.
Photo courtesy of Kenny S Studio
Kenidi Sanders will serve as Miss New Albany Hospitality for the coming year. Daylan Grisham will be Miss Teen New Albany.
The young women competed before a capacity crowd at the Magnolia Civic Center Sunday in a pageant that has grown in a few years from only five entrants to nearly 50.
Winners and runners-up receive cash scholarship awards totaling more than $5,000 and Miss New Albany, in addition to representing the city in many events over the year along with Miss Teen New Albany, will go on the state pageant in Hattiesburg this fall.
The city has already had two winners in the top 10 state finalists in the pageant’s short history: Becca Childers and, this past year, Lexie Kent.
The Miss Teen New Albany pageant was for young women ages 13 through 17. Judging in the Miss Teen New Albany pageant is based on evening gown appearance and then active wear.
The Miss New Albany pageant was for women ages 18 through 24. Judging for the Miss New Albany pageant is based on a casual get-to-know-you five-minute interview, a 20-second speech on stage promoting New Albany and Union County, and then evening gown.
In the Miss New Albany category, runners-up included Peyton Henry, first alternate; Katie Littlejohn, second alternate; Lexi Campbell, third alternate; Maggie Moody, fourth alternate; and Emma Callicutt, winner of the Abby Jordan Spirit of New Albany Award.
In the Miss Teen New Albany category, runners-up included Addison Owen, first alternate; Jayonna Anderson, second alternate; Bell Williams, third alternate; Indya Simmons, fourth alternate; and Josie Osorio, winner of the Abby Jordan Spirit of New Albany Award.
This year’s scholarship sponsors included BNA Bank, Magnolia Soap and Bath Company, and Van-Atkins Jewelers for Miss New Albany and Pam Brown State Farm, Representative Sam Creekmore, and Mission Rehabilitation for Miss Teen.
Chris Pugh is the pageant director in coordination with New Albany Main Street Manager and Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud, whose agencies sponsor the annual event.
