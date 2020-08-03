Lexie Kent and Luke Bolen were able to get some closure on a shortened high school tennis season as they went out winners in the North All-Stars win over the South in Jackson. The duo along with Coach Suzy Bowman participated in the MAC 2020 All-Star Tennis Tournament on July 16 at the Parham Bridges Courts.
Both Kent and Bolen stated before the matches that it was a very special event to be teammates representing New Albany once again and to have their longtime coach there with them for the experience before they both move on to furthering their playing careers at ICC.
"It’s so much more special to have the opportunity to be coached by her before moving on to ICC," Kent said. "This means this absolute world to me. It It took a long time to realize and accept that I wouldn’t be playing for NA anymore and it’s really special to put on my uniform one more time and be a Dog."
Bolen added "I'm very glad I get to share this with my teammate and my coach. This really means a lot to be able to play once again for New Albany."
Bowman was also excited to share the experience with her players before seeing them go off to further their careers at ICC and offered these comments in an earlier article.
"I can’t tell you how special it is to get to share this All-Star match with Lexie and Luke," Bowman said. "We were heartbroken to end our season the way we did, so to have the chance to coach them one last time in this match will be a nice way to end our journey together before they head off to play for ICC in the fall."
The trio were happy to close out the 2020 high school year as members of the MAC All-Star Champions from the North.
"Lexie and Luke went undefeated in doubles and singles," Bowman said. "A great way to end their high school careers."
Kent and Bolen will move on to ICC this fall and will be members of the Indian Tennis team in the spring under Coach Michael Metz.