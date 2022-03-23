Dr. Nancy Kerns, assistant professor of English in the department of language and literature at Blue Mountain College, has been selected as BMC's 2022 Humanities Teacher of the Year.
The Humanities Teacher Award honors outstanding faculty in traditional humanities fields at Mississippi's higher education institutions. Humanities faculty commit significant time and effort to develop their students' critical and thinking skills, broaden their ability to evaluate perspectives, and synthesize information.
The award recipient delivers a public lecture on a humanities topic. Dr. Kerns presented her public forum entitled "Look, sir, my wounds!": Shakespeare's Coriolanus As a Caution Against the Catastrophic Culture of Display" on Thursday, March 14, in Garrett Auditorium located on the BMC campus.
Dr. Kerns holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in Literature from Texas A&M University and a Ph.D. in English from Purdue University.
Before joining the BMC faculty in the fall of 2013, Kerns served as a lecturer at Victory University, Purdue University, Kingwood College, and Texas A&M University. Her experience also extends overseas, where she taught grammar to non-native speakers in Columbia, SA, and Moldova, EU.
"It is an honor to receive the Humanities Teacher of the Year Award. The humanities are aptly named because they are the academic disciplines that allow us to fully investigate the human experience," said Dr. Kerns. "I feel privileged to teach one of those disciplines as an English professor in a Christ-centered environment such as Blue Mountain College."