New Albany furniture maker Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery is expanding. The project is a $6.571 million corporate investment and will create 75 jobs. This expansion marks the company’s second in New Albany in three years.
Kevin Charles Fine Upholstery produces high-quality furniture that is hand-assembled at its 125,000 square-foot facility here. The company produces the Kevin Charles brand of furniture for City Furniture, a South Florida-based retailer founded by Kevin & Keith Koenig, allowing City Furniture the flexibility to respond quickly to its customers’ needs. The expansion will allow the company to meet an increase in consumer demand.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. The city of New Albany and Union County also are assisting with the project.
“On behalf of the city of New Albany, thank you Kevin Charles Furniture for your continued investment in our city,” Mayor Tim Kent said. “Kevin Charles is a great employer and corporate citizen in our community, and we look forward to helping them thrive and grow in the future.”
Recent Union County Board of Supervisors President Steve Watson added, “We are pleased with Kevin Charles Furniture’s decision to expand once again. These 75 new jobs demonstrate their commitment to Union County. We are thankful for Kevin Charles’ continued investment in our community and our people.”
“Kevin Charles and City Furniture appreciate the continuing support from our state, Union County and New Albany leaders, along with Three Rivers Planning and Development and the Mississippi Development Authority,” Kevin Charles President Rusty Berryhill said. “Kevin Charles is committed to this area and continuing to build quality products and create jobs to join our team of quality associates.”
Gov. Tate Reeves said, “Kevin Charles’ decision to expand for a second time in three years highlights the strength of Mississippi’s economy, and what’s possible when you’re committed to providing job creators with the business-friendly environment they need to succeed. I look forward to seeing the positive economic impact these jobs will have on New Albany and Union County for years to come.”
MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp said, “Kevin Charles consistently produces top-quality furniture for City Furniture in Florida, and as a result, the company once again is bringing dozens of new job opportunities to Union County. MDA is glad to support Kevin Charles as it once again invests in its operations and workforce, and we thank our partners at Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the city of New Albany and Union County for working with us to make this project a reality.”
Kevin Charles currently employs 122 workers in New Albany. The company plans to fill the 75 new jobs within four years.