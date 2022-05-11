Kevin Charles Furniture won the Manufacturer of the Year Award and Steel-Con won the Business of the Year Award at this year’s Union County Development Association annual membership dinner. The awards are given to businesses that have shown special success and exceptional quality and service.
Kevin Charles began here in 2002, specifically supplying upholstered furniture to the City Furniture chain of 16 stores in South Florida. The company was recently recognized by the Mississippi Manufacturers’ Association and has purchased 19 acres of land in the Glenfield Industrial Park for yet another expansion that will add about 75 jobs.
Steel-Con was formed in 1997 and provides steel construction and concrete surfaces, site work and commercial and industrial construction and agricultural construction. The company has jobs in Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Guest speaker was Chance McDavid, project director of community development at the John C. Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development at Mississippi State University.
Community development was his topic with him offering suggestions to help the community as well as, tongue-in-cheek, ways to kill it.
He referred to the book, “13 Ways to Kill Your Community” by Doug Griffiths but spoke mostly from experience.
“Understand that community development is a team sport,” he said, adding, “Doing nothing is not an option.”
McDavid said a community needs to decide whether its people are active or not active, and conscious or not conscious.
“First, you’ve got to love your community,” he said. “You have to have energy, passion.”
“What is it about our town that is authentic, that makes it special,” he said. “Community development precedes economic development.”
“Businesses want to be in the same communities people want to be in,” he said.
A community needs to determine which problems are complicated and which are complex, depending on whether any one person or agency has the solution.
Most communities face similar problems, McDavid said. “Everywhere I go people are talking about workforce development and food insecurity,” he said.
Union County has many advantages and one is growth, increasing more than five percent since the prior census. “Only 14 Mississippi counties grew at least five percent,” he said. “How do you prepare yourself for that growth?”
He cautioned that some people don’t want communities to grow for various reasons. “I have CAVE people,” he said, “Citizens Against Virtually Everything.”
“Think big, start small,” he concluded. “What is the story you want to tell about your community:? Do you have the control? If you aren’t telling your story, someone else is.”
UCDA board president Colt Doom presided and director Daleana Mapp presented the awards.
Doom also presented a plaque to outgoing president Michael Brown.
In a brief business meeting, three board members, Rusty Berryhill, Walter Grace and Colt Doom, were re-elected to serve another term.
Board of Directors members include Colt Doom, president; Walter Grace, vice-president; Keith Thornberry, Michael Brown, Mike Staten, Nancy Kidd, Alan Greer, Dr. Tommy Barkley, Frankie Prescott, Joel Bennett, Chandler Rogers, Dave Kitchens, David Joiner, Rusty Berryhill, Sam Taylor, C. J. Bright, Tim Kent and Will Tucker.