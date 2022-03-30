After a long and successful career on the diamond, Andy Kirk has decided to step away.
The Itawamba Community College softball coach announced his retirement on Wednesday. It will be effective at season’s end.
“Twenty-six years, and we’ve got so many accomplishments – on and off the field,” Kirk said. “… It’s just the grind, recruiting year-round. Softball and baseball, we recruit year-round now. I’ve got my time in, I’ve been smart financially with what I’ve done as far as investments, and I’m just at a great place.”
Kirk, an Ingomar native, has led the Lady Indians since the summer of 2011. In 11 seasons, he has a record of 358-121, and ICC has finished in the top 10 of the national rankings five of the last six seasons.
The 2019 season was the program’s best to date. The Lady Indians went 40-16 and won their first ever MACJC Tournament championship. They went on to play in the NJCAA Tournament for the first time.
ICC has won two regular-season conference titles. It’s 20-2 so far this season and ranked No. 4 in the country.
The program has also turned out 14 All-Americans during Kirk’s tenure. Working with players is what Kirk will miss most.
“Just the relationships – the day-in, day-out relationships of seeing the kids and watching them from where they start Day 1 to where they’re at when they leave our program,” he said. “Whether it’s high school or college, just seeing them mature and seeing them grow into young adults.”
While Kirk is retiring, he isn’t leaving softball behind. He has coaching buddies wanting him to help with offseason camps and clinics, and he plans to go watch some of those buddies’ teams.
“I’ll always be around the game; I’ll never get out of the game,” Kirk said.
Retirement will also allow him to spend more time with family. He and his wife Dana have two grandchildren under the age of 2, and he also has two nieces and a nephew who play high school sports.
Kirk will also keep busy by working in sales.
Prior to the ICC job, Kirk coached golf, basketball and softball at the high school level for 13 years. He led West Union’s slow-pitch softball team to the 2009 Class 1A state title and was twice named Daily Journal Coach of the Year.
Kirk had a 176-91 record as a high school softball coach.
He began his career as a baseball coach, working at Delta State and Ball State for a year each.
“I don’t have any regrets over anything in my career,” Kirk said. “Whether it’s been success on the field or the relationships, it’s all been good.
“The good Lord has put some opportunities in my path that I didn’t see coming and didn’t understand at the time, and now I know they all happened for a reason.”