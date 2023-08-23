New Albany firefighters made short work of a kitchen fire at 612 1st Street Saturday afternoon, Aug. 12. There were no injuries, firefighters said this week.
Three trucks and about 10 firefighters were dispatched about 2:38 p.m. to the single floor wood frame residence, which was occupied at the time, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said.
Firefighters were on scene about three minutes after receiving the call. They said food cooking in a container on an electric stove caught fire. The blaze then spread to a microwave cabinet above the stove.
Firefighters used dry chemicals to extinguish the overheated cooking container, and water to douse the cabinet fire.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes, then used a thermal imaging device to insure there was no other fire at the residence.
"Quick work from Engine 1 led by LT. Eddie Latham rushing in with the water extinguisher and hitting spraying the cabinet area more than likely prevented significant if not major damage. This is what quick thinking, training, and aggressive firefighting leads to in our city,” Chief Whiteside said.
Firefighters helped clean up the damages, and used fans and otherwise worked to clear the house of smoke before returning to station about 3:15 p.m.
Chief Whiteside said the house sustained significant smoke damage, but very little water damage.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&