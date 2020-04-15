NEW ALBANY, MS -- L C Conner, 60, passed away Wednesday, April 01, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside. Services will be on Monday April 13, 2020 at Bradford Cemetery. Burial will follow at Bradford Cemetery in Tippo, MS Serenity Simmons is in charge of arrangements.

