Schools, governmental offices and many. Businesses will close in observance of the Labor Day Holiday Monday, Sept. 4, which some consider the unofficial end of summer.
The holiday is expected to affect solid-waste collection in both the city and county.
In New Albany, they will follow the usual Monday holiday schedule of no collection that day, then the Monday route being picked up Tuesday instead and the Tuesday route being collected on Wednesday as a catchup day.
In the county outside the city limits, solid waste has been picked up on Labor Day the past several years but that is changing this year to give workers a day off.
This time there will be no county pickup Monday with the Monday route collected Wednesday instead and the Tuesday, Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up normally.
The New Albany Gazette will be closed Monday and will have early deadlines because of the holiday schedule.
Classified ads and news items will need to be in by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, and retail display ads will need to be in by 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&