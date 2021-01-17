NEW ALBANY • New Albany got a bit of revenge as they avenged an earlier overtime loss by beating Corinth 3-1 on Friday in Division 1-4A soccer. The win ties New Albany with Corinth atop the division.
The Lady Bulldogs played most of the first half with possession and got off several shots while New Albany keeper Lucy King fought off the cold wind more than actual Corinth shots. New Albany had an overwhelming advantage in time of possession.
Despite the possession advantage, the Lady Bulldogs were just off the mark with their shots and shots on goal as the teams played nearly the entire half with no score.
However, New Albany broke the ice in the 39th minute as forward Sammi Jo Doyle was taken out by the Corinth keeper which resulted in a penalty kick. Caroline King lined up the PK and buried it in the net and the Lady Bulldogs went to the half up 1-0.
Following the half, the teams locked up again in a scoreless defensive struggle for over 20 minutes, but New Albany's Rosa Lopez found net in the 62nd minute as she followed Caroline King's shot off the crossbar to up the advantage to 2-0.
Corinth got on the scoreboard to cut the New Albany lead in half as Greeneley Moss scored in the 70th minute for the Lady Warriors to pull back to a 2-1 deficit.
New Albany got a much-needed insurance goal in the 74th minute as Doyle took a pass from King and deposited it inside the far post to raise the lead to the 3-1 final.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in division.
(B) New Albany 4, Corinth 0
The Bulldogs got three first half goals from Parker Clayton, Eli Mejia and Dani Avila to take a 3-0 lead at the half.
Avila added a second goal during the final half of play and the Bulldogs won 4-0.
New Albany remained perfect in division with a 5-0 record.