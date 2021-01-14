NEW ALBANY • New Albany cranked up the offense during the second quarter and went on to beat East Union 59-36 in the opening round game of the Union County Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Urchins 23-10 and went into the half up 30-15.
New Albany padded their advantage by outscoring East Union 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 46-21 lead after three.
Ashanti High led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points including 11 during the second quarter. Hannah Finley hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points while Analisa Cheairs scored eight.
Maggie McVey was the lone Lady Urchin in double figures with 16 points. Carrie Wilkinson had seven points.
New Albany will advance to round two tomorrow night at Ingomar against the Lady Falcons who are the number one seed. Tipoff will be at 5:30.