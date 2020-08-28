NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs went directly into their division competition with their home season opener, defeating North Pontotoc 3-1 on Thursday. Coach Ashley Connolly was pleased with the win, but saw things to work on with her youthful Bulldogs.
"Honestly, you know, I knew we would have those jitters, you know, the first game jitters and everything, but I was looking for us to be a little more sharp on our serving and our free ball passing and things like that," Connolly said. "We kinda fell behind on that a lot tonight.
"Nothing against North Pontotoc, I think they have turned their program around, they looked like a totally different team than they were last year. But, I feel like we did not play our game and we let them build the momentum and we kept falling down."
New Albany won the first set 25-20 as they closed on a 7-3 run over the LAdy Vikings. Amiya Terry had success at the service line with three aces while hitters Vakeria Jett and Alexis Mirfield registered three and two kills respectively.
The second set was in the favor of New Albany for the duration as they never trailed, winning 25-18. Masey Kate Adams had two service aces to lead the team while Jett and Camryn Rainwater had two kills each.
"I felt like when the communication was on, it was on and it was great," Connolly said. "But whenever it was off, we suffered, big time and there were many points tonight where communication was the reason for the lost point or the loss of the rally. We did have some excellent plays that were because of communication."
One of those points in the contest came in the third set as the Lady Bulldogs saw a 9-4 lead early in the set evaporate and North Pontotoc win the set 25-19.
Both teams fought furiously for the decision in the fourth set as they tied five times in the frame, but New Albany prevailed in the end as they won 25-21, Jett ended the match with a statement on her kill to give the Lady Bulldogs the 3-1 division win.
"I looked at them (during timeout) and told them 'this is it, y'all are either going to sit here and lose to North Pontotoc in a division game in our home opener or you can go out there and play our game and win,'" Connolly said.
Jett had a huge night on the front line and led New Albany with nine kills. She also recorded three aces. Mirfield and Rainwater had five kills apiece on the night.
Amiya Terry led the team with five aces. Setter Masey Kate Adams had 17 assists, 16 digs and two aces. Libero Hannah Hughes had a team-high 23 digs and drew praise from her coach on her play.
"Hannah was all over the place on defense and you could tell that she's really stepped it up," Connolly said. "She was on my club team as well so I've been coaching her since we had to stop (coronavirus), but that's the one thing that I would harp on her was that you've got to be more aggressive as a defensive player.
"I feel like tonight that she took control of that back row and that she went after balls. We had a lot of defensive plays that started with her getting that one touch, so I felt like she really stepped up a lot."