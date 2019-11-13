The New Albany Lady Bulldogs will return to their former division and again face the teams of Corinth, Ripley Tishomingo County plus newcomer North Pontotoc. New Albany hopes this return can lead to success on the pitch and in the division race for the top spot.
"We have a lot of experience coming back from last year and we have a lot of pieces that can work, but now we just have to get those pieces to work together for a full 80 minutes in the game," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "Compared to the last two years, our division is not as competitive from top to bottom, but we are still in a very competitive division.
"After missing the playoffs the last two years, that is our number one goal to win the division this year. We know if we can win division then it will set us up for the first round of playoffs. We are using our non-division games to prepare us for division."
New Albany will be using Caroline King and her multiple talents on the soccer field in a variety of ways, especially in pushing the ball upfield on the attack. Anderson hopes that a year of maturity for his backline will allow him to use King more in the midfield where she can make things happen for the Lady Bulldogs.
"In the past we have had a lot of defensive-minded players, this year we have a lot of offensive-minded players," Anderson said. "We just have to get them working together and get a possession-type attack going, I think that will help us defensively and offensively."
Senior Cameron Stout returns for the Bulldogs and is looking forward to the campaign in 1-4A.
"Being a senior to me means being the leader for the team, so it's important for me to do what I'm supposed to do," Stout said. "We are definitely shooting to be division champs, that's what we want and we have been working really hard on getting closer as a team."
Kaitlin Horne rejoins the Lady Bulldogs after having not one, but two knee surgeries involving each knee and she is excited to be back.
"Being able to play this year has made a really big difference in my happiness for sure," Horne said. "Coming back and playing for my senior year is astounding. It's amazing.
"Practicing is a lot easier than therapy, I was in the best shape in my life when I was going to therapy. It has helped me a lot coming back."