NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Lady Bulldogs defended their home court of Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday as they swept past Highway 15 South rival Pontotoc by a 3-0 final.
The Lady Bulldogs won by wide margins of 25-10 and 25-12 in the first two sets before setting for a 25-18 win in the final set as they closed out the contest on a 20-13 scoring advantage to break a 5-5 tie early on.
"I think playing good, clean defense and good serve-receive were keys to the win," said New Albany libero Maggie Moore. "I feel like the first point, just getting that confidence, getting it over with and I just think it was the whole thing, just staying clean, executing, that was what did it."
Moore helped New Albany get off to a fast start in the opening set as she reeled off five points from the service line to turn a tight 4-3 lead into a more comfortable 10-3. Pontotoc never recovered from that as the Lady Bulldogs finished the set with a 21-7 scoring advantage.
New Albany raced out to 5-0 lead in the second set and steadily kept pounding the Pontotoc defense with points as they prevailed 25-12.
Pontotoc was able to rally in the third set and keep it much closer before finished on a 5-1 run for the 25-18 decision to end the match.
One of the more bizarre plays occurred in the match off one of Moore's serves. She served into the Pontotoc defensive zone and the ball was volleyed back into the center of the NA defense. Moore rushed up to cover her spot in the defense and had to use her lower leg to flick the ball to setter Masey Adams who was able to get just enough touch and control of the ball to feed Bella Fernando. The Lady Bulldogs ended up winning the point because of the extraordinary play by Moore.
When asked if she had ever witnessed a play like Moore's in her years as a player and coach, New Albany coach Ashley Connolly replied "Ha-ha yes. Not often, but I have seen it before. That was pretty cool."
As the libero for the Lady Bulldogs, Moore has a lot of responsibilities that require constant communication with her teammates. When asked to give an explanation of what she does and sees in a match, she gave this response to the question.
"Well it's a lot of defense, a lot of serve-receive, reading a block, watching the hitter, watching the shoulders turn, just basically watching everything on the other side of the net and knowing what's going on," Moore said.
Leaders in the statistical department for the Lady Bulldogs were Moore with 13 digs and 4 aces, Greta Blakemore had 18 kills, Vakeria Jett registered 3 blocks and setter Masey Adams had 26 assists.
New Albany improves to 2-1 on the year and will face Oxford on Tuesday in their next match at home.